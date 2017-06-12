5 Must-Have’s for Advisors + Mentors

Recently, our nation’s President met with his advisors. Each person took turns saying how honored they are to serve the agenda of Mr. Trump. The remarks were so overwhelmingly pleasant that most news outlets have commented on the flattery. It got me thinking about two questions:
1. What are the most important characteristics you need in a friend that you may not prioritize as highly in an advisor or mentor?
- Unconditional love
- Unconditional acceptance
- Empathetic – a shoulder you can cry on
- Compatibility – someone whose presence you enjoy
- Loyalty – Somebody to ride with you without critiquing every thing you do
2. What are the most important characteristics you need from your advisors that you may not prioritize as highly in a friend?
- Unabashed honesty
- Emotional courage – so committed to helping you reach your potential that they will do and/or say things to push you forward even if the emotional impact of their words may cause the loss of your warm affections toward them
- Secure – unintimidated by your success and settled in who they are
- Wise – filled with relevant wisdom to help you
- Accessible – Willing and able to share good advice
What do you look for in a mentor?