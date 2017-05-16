Making the Most of Your “Different”

What if you had two right hands or two left feet?

What if all ice cream tasted like vanilla?

What if everyone thought and acted just the same?

Not only would life be boring but also much more difficult and less productive.

Think about your 3 closest friends. Are they all alike? No. In fact, if you had to give a one word description of each one it would show their diversity. You have the “generous” friend and the “wise” friend and the “fun” friend. Once you can pick out the thing that makes that friend different from others, you can truly appreciate their value in your life.

Which friend are you to others? Have you been able to identify the things that you do and the person that you are in relation to others? Most times being different is a painful and lonely reality but have you stopped to consider that your difference is by design? God, our Father, Creator and Maker has made each of us different and He has strategically picked a time and place just for you.

And He gave some as apostles, and some as prophets, and some as evangelists, and some as pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ; until we all attain to the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to a mature man, to the measure of the stature which belongs to the fullness of Christ. — Ephesians 4:11-13

What a waste it would be if you go through today suppressing your design! How dishonoring to your Maker to rebel and suppress your uniqueness! Stop trying to be what you think others want you to be when God has already made you the way He wants you to be.

As in the human body, we have complementary parts that “complete” or “make whole”, so in life, culture and society, God has designed each of us with a unique genius. Discover, embrace and cultivate yours for God’s glory and for the good of others.

Roland Hairston Roland Hairston loves God and loves people. He wrestles with ideas about life, faith, leadership and church and wields strategy, technology and communications to move people to action. As Publisher of Gospel Today, Roland has the joy of sharing information, inspiration, education and empowerment with the world.

