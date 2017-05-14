I had just got my car washed and was finishing up vacuuming out the seats when I saw it—my son’s handprint on the otherwise clean car. Just as my blood was reaching 212° F I heard this familiar phrase in my heart, “Wear it as a loose garment.”

Its a phrase I’ve heard many times before. It reminds us that just like we can easily slip in or out of a clothing garment we should not love anything in this world so much that we hesitate to part from it if and when the time comes. It got me thinking about the things we hold on to too tightly…

Our Jobs – Yes, the same job that we love one hour and hate the next. The same job that could end with one call to the HR office. The same job that wasn’t even on our radar 5 years ago and may not be on our radar 5 years from now. Yet, we sometimes cling and hold to our jobs. Unwilling to follow the Lord’s call to something different because we mistakenly think our job is our source.

Our Stuff – Yes, we’ll get cross at our child for accidentally spilling something on the same shirt that could be ruined with one wrong visit to the dry cleaner. And what about our gadgets—don’t listen to close when one of the saints drops and cracks their cell phone or you may hear something you don’t want to!

Our Relationships – Yes, some relationships are meant to stand the test of time but others are here for a season and then gone. Sometimes the season ends sooner than we want it to. No matter the person or relationship, if the Lord calls you to curtail or cut it off or if on the other extreme,the Lord calls that person into eternity, you’ve got tot be willing to trust Him.

Friend, what are you holding on to too tightly? What do you need to release to Jesus?

Roland Hairston Roland Hairston loves God and loves people. He wrestles with ideas about life, faith, leadership and church and wields strategy, technology and communications to move people to action. As Publisher of Gospel Today, Roland has the joy of sharing information, inspiration, education and empowerment with the world.





