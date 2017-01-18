God, You’re Scaring Me…

Who does a child call for when they are scared or hurt? “Mommy!” “Daddy!”

Instinctively, a child looks for the person that can protect them and keep them safe. That’s why its even more of a tragedy when parents are the ones perpetrating violence and striking fear into the hearts of their children. It leaves children without a sense of safety. They are emotionally uncovered and lost. Who can they turn to?

Analogously, a child of God looks to God for protection when life is scary and fearsome unknowns swirl—when you get the diagnosis you weren’t expecting; when your child’s behavior is completely beyond your control; when your marriage isn’t getting any better. But sometimes God doesn’t seem to answer. In fact, sometimes, it seems like God is not only allowing difficulty to come into your life but that He’s orchestrating it!

What do you do when God is behind your difficult test or season? Several Old Testament writers give us a clue:

Job 13:15 – Though he slay me, yet will I trust in him: but I will maintain mine own ways before him.

Psalm 18:2 – The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.

Psalm 56:3 – What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee.

When God seems to be sitting by or instigating the difficult trials you face, look through your hardships. Strain your mind’s eye on the faithful character of God. Don’t be dissuaded. Don’t be deflated. Instead, be determined.

Like a ship that has to overcome the rip tide to make it into the deep blue sea, you have to last through the bumps of life by focusing on your final destination and remembering that God not only controls the wind and waves but also sits in the boat with you, guiding and steering you from one destination to the next. If you are his child, God is with you!

Roland Hairston Roland Hairston loves God and loves people. He wrestles with ideas about life, faith, leadership and church and wields strategy, technology and communications to move people to action. As Publisher of Gospel Today, Roland has the joy of sharing information, inspiration, education and empowerment with the world.





