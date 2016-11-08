Jesus Didn’t Vote—But You Should!

Think back to First Century Jerusalem. There Jesus is, surrounded by a mob of Pharisees, Sadducees and disciples. The question is, “Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?”

Jesus takes a look around, seeing in the audience a mix of the faithful and the faint-at-heart, discerning the trap while simultaneously allowing the wisdom of God to speak through Him.

Will He answer in a way that absolves Him of all responsibility or connection to this world?

Will He answer in a way that sets Him up to be the next Emperor of Rome?

Neither, instead He says, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”

So what does that have to do with Election Day 2016? I’d say alot! Jesus always affirmed that He and His people were not “of” the world in the sense that they derived their value from it and followed its standards. Yet, they were “in” the world in the very practical sense of being responsible citizens.

Don’t toss out your opportunity to be salt and light in our political process by staying home. Engage in the dialogue as a believer instead of avoiding it because you are a believer. This will bring much more glory to Christ than if you stay home and say and do nothing.

Roland Hairston





