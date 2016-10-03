Everyone knows who should, and who should not, sit on the throne.

If the throne is in Buckingham Palace, we expect the Queen of England to take the throne…not some random visitor to the palace.

If the throne is in the Oval Office, we look for the President of the United States…not one of the White House interns.

If the throne is in a court of law, we stand and wait for “Your Honor”, the judge, to take his seat…not the courtroom bailiff.

Why? Because a throne is a special seat. It’s a seat that communicates who is in charge. It’s a seat that shows who deserves special deference in that context. The person on the throne has greater responsibility than everyone else and we expect them to also have greater wisdom befitting such responsibility. The other seats bend to the throne and when there is a conflict between opinions, the person on the throne has the last word.

Every one of us has our own throne room. No, I’m not talking about the big chair in your living room, or the seat at the head of your dining room table and certainly not the “porcelain throne” in your bathroom! Your throne is in your heart and in the throne room of your heart, every decision passes for judgment. Who or what ever sits on the throne of your heart determines the direction of your life.

Do you know who sits on the throne of your heart? Here are some questions to help you discover who or what is enthroned in your heart. Slowly ponder and answer these questions:

Who do I most want to please?

Whose opinion matters most to me?

Who am I absolutely unwilling to disappoint?

Who do I sacrifice the most for?

I would follow this person anywhere.

So, who is it? Who’s on the throne? Is it your significant other? Your boss? Your Mom? Your pastor? Is it you?

The LORD has established His throne in the heavens, And His sovereignty rules over all. Psalm 103:19

If the person on the throne determines the direction of your life, wouldn’t it be wisest and best to put the most qualified, good, strong, wise and successful person you can find on the throne? In every decision and season of life, make sure the Lord Jesus Christ is on the throne of your heart.

