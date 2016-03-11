A New Perspective on Cyrus—Respect!

The citizens of the United States of America have spent the last eight years observing the overt rejection of the decision to elect Barack Hussain Obama to the office of President of the United States (POTUS). Many sat idly as disrespectful commentary by national news reporters called the President by his first name, participated in catty discourses about wardrobe choices of the First Lady of the United States, spake boldly questioning the music selection of the First Family, and made snide remarks about individuals invited to State Dinners.

1 Timothy 2:2 encourages us to pray for our leaders. The benefits are peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. In 2008 on stages across the nation the Democratic presumptive nominee prophesied change to the American public. Some remained poised for change throughout the historic presidency of the first African American President. Others worked feverishly to undermine and discredit his efforts. Looking back over the eight years of his tenure, I would venture to say that Barack Hussain Obama’s presidency signaled a change from the status quo.

Many of the citizens of the Republic forgot that the new is not the old. However, President Obama’s supportive clear articulation of issues laying dormant in the public square created firestorms throughout his tenure. Many new things were introduced and some old things were reiterated (Matthew 13:52b). Despite the general public’s espousal of having embraced multiculturalism some of the new initiatives challenged definitions of a variety of cultural groups. The twisting and misrepresentation of President Obama’s words often cast a negative shadow, intimated favoritism for a particular group, and stoked the fires of a few arguments.

All the while President Obama kept his finger on the pulse of the Republic. Academics, business leaders, federal, state, and local government representatives and their staffs, educators, researchers, insurance brokers, and all the citizens of the Republic entered an eight-year discussion on the State of the Union as this segment of the experiment in democracy unfolded. As the media continued presenting speculative commentary 24/7, dialogue among citizens in the public square was informed in the context of philosophical thought influencers.

The title of the article intimates that respect is due Cyrus. Yes, I am aware of several questions quickly surfacing as you began reading. Who the devil is Cyrus? Why should I respect him or his position? Do you think I care? First, I think you care, as the decisions made for the Republic affect your life and the life of your progeny.

In a nutshell, Cyrus, King Babylon issued a decree for the rebuilding of Jerusalem during the period of 538-548 BC (Ezra, The Holy Writ). During this time in history worship practices defined the citizens of a locale. Cyrus, King of Babylon (Persia, Iran) was influenced by the worshipers of Jehovah and financed the initial rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem.

Acknowledging that the Republic has evolved into a patchwork of religious beliefs expands the conversation. Belief systems inform expectations. Expectations inform thought life. Thought life informs attitudes. Attitudes inform behaviors.

While God’s intention is often to give a nation a leader who can navigate through the variegated fabric of expectations and vocalized opinions, thought leaders often mitigate against the process. Expectations often prevent the opening of dialogue and partnerships with persons of conflicting perspectives. Who knows the thoughts and intentions of a man’s heart besides The Almighty? Yet His intention is often thwarted by the small-mindedness of His citizens in the Republic. History and Heaven will record the outcomes of the Presidency of Barak Hussain Obama.

Action Steps from Another Vantage Point:

When conversing, seek to understand versus being understood. This allows you to present a position from a different vantage point. Open your ears and your mind. Affirm the difference and do not attack the person. Discuss the commonalities and politely dissect the differences of opinions. Remember Whose you are and the authority you have in prayer (Ephesian 6:12; Isaiah 2:2) Push past fear of being rejected because your opinion may not flow with the mainstream. Take advantage of the gift of national leadership.

Register to vote. Your life matters!

Dr. Vivian Jackson, Ed D Dr. Vivian M. Jackson is the President of The Marriage Doctor, a marriage counseling ministry where she assists couples in developing strategies they are willing to implement to build strong relationships. Married for 38 years and the mother of two adult children, Vivian has practiced the craft of being married on the anvil of experience with Biblical principles as her guide. Affectionately known as Dr. Vivian, she speaks in conferences and hosts workshops around the nation. She is the First Lady of Hope Christian Church and the International Communion of Evangelical Churches headquarter in Beltsville, MD. Contacts: www.the-marriage-doctor.com; @marriagedoctor2; vivianmjacksonblog@wordpress.com; thehopeconnection.org





