A President’s Word

We’ve entered that season again; that period when it becomes popular to proclaim patriotism. You know, that season when a scripted message of hope is delivered by people who seem to have all the answers about everything. We’re moving closer to that moment when states are referred to by a color as opposed to their official names. That’s right, it’s election time and our nation is gearing up for an historic one to say the least.

And saying the least about hot button issues is what I will attempt to do here since offering too strong an opinion on political matters can be rather divisive. But holding back my tongue on the importance of sound leadership during such a tumultuous social climate is something I cannot do. It would suggest that I am not at all concerned about whose hands will be trusted to make the decisions that directly impact our country’s well being. This is something that must not be overlooked, especially when spirituality is slowly being erased out in the name of secularism.

It has been said that failing to learn from history makes one destined to repeat it. Well, here’s a bit of history: Deuteronomy 17 addresses Israel just prior to their first election of a King. God knew that the nature of a human being holding a position of absolute authority could produce, among other things, abuse of power and corruption. So the Lord gave the citizens a list of statutes that their elected King had to abide by if they were to be a blessed nation. Perhaps the most important one is found in verses 18 & 19; which states, “When he becomes king, he is to have a copy of the book of God’s laws and teachings made from the original copy kept by the priests. He is to keep this book near him and read from it all his life, so that he will learn to honor the Lord and to obey faithfully everything that is commanded in it.”

As we draw closer to electing our next president, let us be reminded of this very fact: proposed progressive policy is wonderful when dealing with the matters of today. But, if our next leader allows him or herself to be led by the Word of God, our nation will be blessed for many more years to come.

Mike Winans Jr. Michael Winans Jr is a 3rd generation member of the world renowned Winans family. Mike began his music career at the age of 16 singing alongside his cousins in the Gospel group, Winans Phase II. Soon after, Mike initiated a career in songwriting/production and formed his own company, Baby Mike Music. In 2006, he signed a co publishing deal with EMI Music and began working with many renowned artists. His music career spawned him millions of album sales and a Grammy nomination. But in 2013, Mike’s life took an unexpected turn when he was sentenced to nearly 14 years in Federal Prison. However, Mike has taken a position of strength by redirecting his attention to his foundation, Christ. Mike is now a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, teaching nightly bible studies and ushering fellow inmates into the revelation of Christ.





