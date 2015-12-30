The Male-Man Matters

Can you imagine a world without men? This is a perplexing question and yet its answer demands a response now more than ever before. Many in recent days have attempted to alert everyone to the growing possibility that the man is an endangered species. If the truth were told, the male-man is becoming absent in more contexts than just the home. Suicide, murder, incarceration, drugs, and gangs are just a few of the snares that men are being caught up in. The fact is that we have generations of young men who are not in touch with who they are or the reality of manhood that they are to represent. Thus the question: “Does the male-man matter?” Is he necessary? Has his worth been so devalued that his absence would not be missed? Every man needs to ponder these questions and every woman needs to seriously consider the consequences.

In the Book of Judges, there is a revealing testimony of Joshua and his leadership, but more importantly this account exposes telling signs as a result of the absence of a man’s influence. The story goes something like this: “Joshua son of Nun, the servant of the Lord, died at the age of a hundred and ten. And they buried him in the land of his inheritance, at Timnath Heres in the hill country of Ephraim, north of Mount Gaash. After that whole generation had been gathered to their fathers, another generation grew up, who knew neither the Lord nor what He had done for Israel. Then the Israelites did evil in the eyes of the Lord and served the Baals,” (Judges 2:8, 9). This point is expanded more in Judges 17:6. It reads: “In those days there was no king in Israel, but every man did what was right in his own eyes.” This seems to be the end result when there is no king in place or no influence of a man.

God has always wanted a king in the earth because this is representative of His rulership and ultimately signifies that His Kingdom has come. Jesus established the Kingdom of God in the earth and served as its king. However, you cannot have a kingdom without a king. In addition, no kingdom will last without impartation. We see this example with Moses who was called to lead the children of Israel out of Egypt and became the kingly figure to God’s people. God was with Moses! Moses understood leadership and mentored Joshua preparing him to succeed in his place. God honored this by affirming Joshua as the leader to follow Moses. Jesus did the same thing with His disciples by training them concerning the Kingdom and preparing them to carry on the work He had begun in the earth. However, when it comes to Joshua we are confronted with the reality that he failed to prepare anyone to follow after him in leadership. In fact, the end result was rebellion, confusion, and a loss of identity and purpose where the children of Israel were concerned.

Everyone turned away from God and did what was right in their own eyes. They lost sight of their God because there was no man to remind them of who they really were and that their purpose was to represent the Kingdom of God in the earth. This could never become a reality without a king and only men can serve as kings! Is it possible that men are endangered because fathers are failing to impart to sons what it means to be men? Is it really hard to imagine that sooner than later a generation of men will have reached adulthood with no revelation of what a father was created to be or what a husband was born to cover? It is true that we have a generation of young men entering adulthood without ever being prepared for manhood. This landslide of absentee fathers and missing men must be turned around if we are to avoid the potential of a generation doing whatever is right in their own eyes because there will be no kings in their day.

Dr. Clarence Boyd Jr. Dr. Clarence V. Boyd, Jr. is the Dean of Spiritual Formation at Oral Roberts University. He graduated from ORU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology and Social Work, a Masters of Arts degree in Theology and a Doctorate of Ministries degree. Dr. Boyd is the Founder and President of Revelations-Revealed Truth Ministries whose major focus is to take the healing and delivering power of Christ to the inner city. He is also Co-Founder and Pastor of Revelations-Revealed Truth Evangelistic Center (RRTEC) in Tulsa and the author of Endangered Masculinity. He is married to Dr. Kim Boyd. They have four children and six grandchildren.





