A Gift To Remember

It’s that time of year again, when the holidays make their annual appearance and usher in the spirit of cheer. Relatives become less distant as they take time to reunite with family members inside homes blanketed with the aroma of cinnamon to celebrate what has been dubbed the season of giving. Children keep their eyes affixed upon chimneys as they count down in anticipation to the day that they’ll be rewarded with gifts from a rotund character dressed in scarlet garb. And because so many people are in such a great mood, offense is seemingly easier to disregard because love is the dominant expression in this atmosphere. I find it amazing how the holidays have a way of bringing out the best in people. It’s as if an internal switch flips on, triggering an organic flow of good will toward men.

As for me, my favorite part of the season commences December 25th, when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of this world! It’s because of His life on earth that we have a prototypical example as to how we should conduct our lives. While His death was sufficient payment for every sin, and His resurrection returned Him back to the right hand of the Father, Jesus’ life was the blueprint intended to be followed and never deviated from. His life embodied a brand of compassion that gave hope to all. And in His life, He told every human being who chooses to follow Him how He views them. That message found in Matthew 5:14-16 says, “You are like light for the whole world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one lights a lamp and puts it under a bowl; instead he puts it on the lampstand, where it gives light for everyone in the house. In the same way your light must shine before people, so that they will see the good things you do and praise your Father in heaven.”

So, as we wrap up yet another cheerful Christmas season, let us remember what this time of year is really about. This season is about referencing Jesus’ life and spreading the love of God to all, as it should be all year long for believers. And without question, that is the greatest gift we could ever give.

Mike Winans Jr. Michael Winans Jr is a 3rd generation member of the world renowned Winans family. Mike began his music career at the age of 16 singing alongside his cousins in the Gospel group, Winans Phase II. Soon after, Mike initiated a career in songwriting/production and formed his own company, Baby Mike Music. In 2006, he signed a co publishing deal with EMI Music and began working with many renowned artists. His music career spawned him millions of album sales and a Grammy nomination. But in 2013, Mike’s life took an unexpected turn when he was sentenced to nearly 14 years in Federal Prison. However, Mike has taken a position of strength by redirecting his attention to his foundation, Christ. Mike is now a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, teaching nightly bible studies and ushering fellow inmates into the revelation of Christ.





Comments

comments