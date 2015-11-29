The Man in the Gap

The prophet Ezekiel reveals an expectation of the Father that is uniquely pertinent to men. He reveals: “I looked for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found none.” (Ezek. 22:30) This verse can be interpreted from a figurative perspective meaning that wherever there is a gap there is also a need for someone to stand up on behalf of those who have been left without leadership. God expects men to stand up and be counted wherever there is a lack of leadership. In other words, men were created with the expectation that they could be counted on for leadership, especially where there are gaps. This is a very relevant need today as we continuously witness the absence of men in the home and the church.

In the book, Endangered Masculinity, God, Himself, sets the example when it comes to leading and preventing leadership gaps. “No one is more focused than the Father. No one is more intentional, more purposeful than God. It takes leadership to run a universe, to operate a world, and to be mindful of every created thing. There can be no gaps in leadership with this much at stake,” (page 79). God’s position is firm in that He does not tolerate leadership gaps. The word gap is defined as ‘an opening’ or as ‘an empty space.’ Anytime there is an opening it allows things or people to enter or exit. Regardless of the intention, when there is an opening, one does not have complete control. Access can be gained illegally simply because there is an opening. In similar fashion, wherever there is an empty space it implies that something or someone is missing. Be reminded that God created everything with purpose. This truth infers that purpose reveals where something or someone was created to fit. It can be safely assumed that every created thing was made to occupy a space.

God created men to occupy certain spaces. The space reserved for a father must be occupied by a man. Only a man can occupy the space reserved for a husband. Men cannot occupy spaces that fail to represent their created purpose. It is the desire of the enemy to confuse men, women, boys and girls about their space. Today we witness many men absent from their created place. The absence of the male-man from his created place always results in gaps, but not just gaps in general, but leadership gaps in particular. The man was created to lead as the head of the family. His leadership is critical if he is to represent the Father in the earth. God created everything in order and then gave the responsibility of maintaining that order in the earth to the man. One of the primary places requiring headship is the family. The man is accountable to teach and train his family concerning the will of God. He has the awesome challenge of helping each member under his headship to realize and respect their role in the family. This means that each member of the family must be committed to preventing gaps in the family!

Every human being was created by God to lead. Each person must come to grips with the revelation that they were born to lead. The family serves as the ordained place where this lesson is to be learned. However, the success and fulfillment of this expectation demands not only a leader, but an example. The man, as the head of the family, must exemplify not only what leadership is, but also what leadership looks like. No one can learn the lessons of leadership without an example. This gap must be filled. We are reminded that in the past God looked for a man who would be found in his designated place. The unfortunate result is that He found none. May this not be the case today? May men stand in the gap on behalf of their families so that the land is not destroyed?

Dr. Clarence Boyd Jr. Dr. Clarence V. Boyd, Jr. is the Dean of Spiritual Formation at Oral Roberts University. He graduated from ORU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology and Social Work, a Masters of Arts degree in Theology and a Doctorate of Ministries degree. Dr. Boyd is the Founder and President of Revelations-Revealed Truth Ministries whose major focus is to take the healing and delivering power of Christ to the inner city. He is also Co-Founder and Pastor of Revelations-Revealed Truth Evangelistic Center (RRTEC) in Tulsa and the author of Endangered Masculinity. He is married to Dr. Kim Boyd. They have four children and six grandchildren.





