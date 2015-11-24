Jevonnah Lady J’ Ellison Debuts Her New Book ‘Love Letters for God’s Leading Ladies’

I’m privileged to have GT contributor, Jevonnah “Lady J” Ellison, sit down with me and discuss her new release Love Letters for Leading Ladies. Lady J is a woman of excellence, a mover and a shaker in the Kingdom as well as the marketplace, and I am honoured to be able to call her my mentor.

GT: Tell us a little about yourself.

JE: I’m fiercely in love with Jesus, value family first, am married to my best friend, and serve others as a Speaker and Author. As a leading life and business coach, I help high-level professionals who want to shift into entrepreneurship and do work that makes their heart sing again.

My ultimate goal in life is to add value to leaders who will multiply value in others. I want to hear God say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

GT: Share with us about your new book, Love Letters for God’s Leading Ladies.

JE: Love Letters for Leading Ladies is a 31 Day Devotional for women in leadership positions who feel alone, misunderstood, or just flat out worn out.

GT: Where did the concept for this project come from?

JE: It was truly inspired by the Holy Spirit. I’ll never forget how I felt on the first day I stepped into my new role as a leading lady. I want other women to experience the hope, freedom and joy that comes from being their most authentic self. Your work is not in vain and you are never alone.

GT: How does it differ from your freshman book project, You Have What It Takes?

JE: This book is truly written from my heart. Not that the first one wasn’t. You Have What it Takes is more about equipping you to become an entrepreneur and guiding you in that direction. Love Letters for Leading Ladies is the book I wish I had on that first day I became a Pastor’s Wife. It is full of hope and encouragement. It’s like sitting down with a friend who truly “gets” all the ups and downs that go along with being a true Leading Lady.

GT: Tell us what you’re working on right now?

JE: I’ve been incredibly blessed to birth a powerful community called MPA – Maximum Potential Academy. This is an online community of high achievers and early stage entrepreneurs who are committed to living out their God-given purpose. Registration will open again on June 1, 2016. We are currently working on a LIVE MPA Conference for members of MPA and others who want to elevate their success and gain more confidence and clarity.

GT: How can our readers contact you?

JE: www.Jevonnah.com. I have a FREE guide there that will help you realize why forgiveness and business success go hand in hand. I’d love for you to have it. You may also connect with me on Twitter @JevonnahEllison and on Facebook.

GT: If you haven’t already, you can get your copy of Love Letters for God’s Leading Ladies today! And with the holiday season upon, don’t forget to order a copy for your fellow leading ladies!

Desiree M. Mondesir Desiree M. Mondesir is the Managing Editor for Gospel Today. She pens the Godly Government columns. She is also the author of Godly Government, Deborah: The Ultimate Jezebel-Preventative, The Origin of Demons, and other works. She is also the CEO and Founder of Desired Assistance virtual writing and editing company including its creative branch, iSubCreate. Desiree loves to inspire others and challenge toxic, ungodly mindsets. To learn more about Desiree, please connect with her on Facebook and Twitter. You may also subscribe to http://DesireeMMondesir.com to get your free copy of The Origin of Demons!





